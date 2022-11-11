Chennai rains | Fewer buses, but public transport continues to function

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 11:30 IST

Despite the heavy rains on Friday morning, bus and train services have been operated without delays, officials said

Commuter population has been lower than usual due to the rains, MTC officials said | Photo Credit: R Ragu

Despite the heavy rains on Friday morning, bus and train services have been operated without delays, officials said

Buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were operated as usual but in a reduced manner with only 2,400 buses being plied on the roads against the normal services of 3,150 buses. A senior official of the MTC said that due to the heavy rain the commuter population has been lower compared to regular days in view of the heavy rains and so the number of buses has been reduced. The frequency of operations would be increased during the day. However, suburban train services witnessed heavy rushes with the Chennai division of the Southern Railway operating the train services on all four sections without any delay. “As of now the rains have not caused any flooding of tracks which has helped in normal train operations,” a senior official said



Our code of editorial values