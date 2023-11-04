Chennai Rains | Corporation has completed work in 98% of stormwater drains: Minister K.N. Nehru

November 04, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation has completed 98% of the stormwater drain work to improve monsoon preparedness in the city, said T.N. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru.

The northeast monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu on October 22, 2023.

Following an inspection of inundated areas on Saturday November 4, 2023, Mr. Nehru said the remaining 2% of the work would be completed soon.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, reports of waterlogging poured in from across the city, as heavy rain lashed a a number of areas.

“We have identified missing links of stormwater drains at 30 locations. Efforts have been taken to drain water in such areas in one hour. Chennai Metrowater has deployed 2,000 workers while the Chennai Corporation has 23,000 workers [to handle rain-related problems],” said Mr. Nehru. “Just 3,000 metres of missing links have to be constructed to ensure the flow of stormwater,” the Minister said, adding that in Alandur, 9 cm rain was recorded in 30 minutes [on Friday], but efforts were taken to drain the water out in one hour.

Safe drinking water

Stressing the need to supply safe drinking water to all residents during the monsoon when sewage can get mixed with drinking water, Mr. Nehru said, “We have taken measures to supply drinking water to residents in affected areas. In addition to the 1,000 mld (million litres per day) of water the city receives, work on an 150 mld plant has also been taken up. Work has started for an additional 400 mld as well,” he said.

Pointing to water-logging in north Chennai zones, Mr. Nehru said work here will be taken up under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. The Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam is a scheme that aims towards the balanced and equitable development of Chennai.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu also took part in the inspection.

