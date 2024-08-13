Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya speaks to The Hindu on how the city is gearing up to face the northeast monsoon, given the extreme flooding events in the recent past.

How prepared is Chennai for the northeast monsoon? What changes have been made since last year?

In the last two years, the GCC has prioritised flood mitigation, constructing storm-water drains (SWDs) in many areas. We completed SWDs in the core city areas last year. This year, councillors demanded SWDs on narrow streets as well. We have been exploring the feasibility of constructing 3 ft x 3 ft drains on more roads and studying the road capacity. During November and December last year, we deployed 10 workers for each ward for monsoon preparedness.

This year, we have already hired workers for all the 200 wards. The workers have been desilting drains and removing sludge from canals since July.

There are 33 canals in the city. If the water level in the canals rise, the run-off will overflow and flood the roads.

As a preventive measure, SWDs are being desilted, so these can drain water better. Similarly, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is removing sludge from canals.

The city has already received more than its usual share of rain from the southwest monsoon. Will this have any impact on the city’s preparedness for its own monsoon?

Chennai used to receive rainfall in November and December, with the highest rainfall in December. But this year, showers started in June.

The city has been receiving rainfall at night almost every day. Climate change is drastic, and we have to be well prepared. A few experts are of the view that the city is not likely to receive normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon because of the unusual rainfall after June this year.

Others say the rainfall may be higher owing to the unseasonal rain. We have to be prepared for both. Waterbodies in the city have been filled due to unseasonal rainfall ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset. So, we have to remove sludge in canals before November. GCC is coordinating with the WRD for this.

The GCC is already removing hyacinth from waterbodies. We have identified low-lying areas this year for flood preparedness. A survey of more such areas is under way.

How will the GCC Commissioner’s order to go digital after September 1 impact monsoon preparedness and promote the utilisation of modern infrastructure, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)?

Now, ICCC is a big thing for the GCC as the city can be monitored live from the headquarters. Not all civic bodies have this level of monitoring. It is major as activities are taking place all across the city in subways, canals, roads, including BRRs [Bus Route Roads], and officials can monitor it all in one location. At present, sensors will alert the ICCC if the water level goes beyond a certain level in subways. This will help us coordinate with local officials and sort out the problem. During monsoons, network issues were a concern, and people could not notify issues in respective areas. Now, we have GCC officials and wireless devices. In case of local issues, such as vehicles getting stuck or rising water levels, these can be checked through the ICCC and sorted out. In addition, there is also an alert system that will notify rising water levels in all the canals.

What are the successful initiatives in particular that are expected to mitigate flooding and provide relief from inundation for city residents this year?

Chennai is a totally unplanned city. This is known. Within the city, there are many canals. For instance, there could be a canal behind a row of houses on a street. This canal may not withstand a large inflow of rainwater, causing flooding. The people in such areas will be alerted beforehand. The feasibility of shifting shelters to that area will be carried out in advance. Last time, 149 shelters were identified. This time, instructions have been given to set up thrice as many. Providing food was also a hassle last time. So, instructions have been issued for food to be prepared and distributed through a kitchen set up at the shelters.

Last time, we coordinated with the Fisheries Department for boats. Roughly 60 boats were allotted.

This time, we have asked for more and have also requested for region-specific allotments. Nature can be controlled only to a certain extent.

We also set up sponge parks last year, which could reduce rainwater flowing into nearby waterbodies . We hope this will help in controlling inundation.

Last year, the western and southwestern suburbs were marooned for days. What plans has the GCC drawn up to avoid a similar situation this year?

Last year, the rain was unexpected, with a historic high rainfall of 45 cm. This year also, we have to be prepared for high rainfall. We have to concentrate on the whole city, instead of restricting monsoon preparedness to low-lying areas. As Metro Rail work is under way in many parts of the city, the GCC has planned to coordinate with Chennai Metro Rail Limited to arrange motors, check whether drains are functioning properly, among other things. Velachery was heavily affected by floods last year. So, was Old Mahabalipuram Road. This year, the Highways Department is constructing drains on East Coast Road. The Highways Department is also constructing SWDs near the bridge in Velachery. It is in the final stages. These drains are expected to help during the rain this year.

The State government has announced that vacancies in various posts will be filled. How many vacancies exist as of now and when are they likely to be filled up?

The open recruitment interviews by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department were conducted recently for all of Tamil Nadu. For the GCC, 171 persons are to be selected to fill the vacancies in the engineering divisions. For the Public Health Department, 140 vacancies are to be filled, which has been notified to the Minister [K.N Nehru] who has assured to address it soon.

Is there a systematic plan to attract volunteers for post-monsoon/ flood rehabilitation work and ensure that there is no duplication of work?

Last monsoon, an open advertisement was put out saying those interested in working with the GCC could come forward in October. This year, we have worked out a system that started in June to work with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. We are going for a localised system to have those NGOs, volunteers, and cadets familiar with the areas to assist the Corporation.

What are the corporation’s plans for Madras Day, this year?

If it’s August, it is about Chennai [Madras] Day, which everyone knows. For Chennaiites, the city is their pride, and they say proudly that they live in Chennai. Every year, on August 22, on the occasion of Chennai [Madras] Day, many events are arranged across the city. Last year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released three books published by The Hindu at Ripon Buildings. Similarly, this year, the Chief Minister kicked off Chennai [Madras] Day events on August 9. The whole month will be for celebrations. My wishes to all Chennai residents.

Vandharai vazhavaikkum oor namma Chennai (Our Chennai is a city that supports those who come here to thrive).

The GCC has taken the concept of ‘Namma Marina’. The Marina is our largest beach. It is important to protect our beaches. This concept is requesting people to coordinate with the civic body to keep the beach clean.

Chennai, for me, is an important place. Whichever place or country I travel to, Chennai will be missed. I was born and raised in Chennai and was given a chance to become the city’s Mayor today by the Chief Minister. It is a happy ambience. Chennai has everything — food, places to visit, nightlife, and work-life balance. Chennai is a place that gives opportunities for all. I am proud to be a Chennaiite.