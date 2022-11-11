Chennai Rains| City gets 64 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending Friday morning, 34 complaints of water stagnation

Minister K.N. Nehru at the control centre at Ripon Buildings on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation has received 34 complaints about water stagnation on its helpline 1913 on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited the integrated command and control centre at Ripon buildings on Friday, in the presence of Mayor R. Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The Minister directed officials to make arrangements for improving preparedness in view of the rains in the 15 zones of the city. Chennai has received 64.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on November 10 and 8.30 am on November 11. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has received the highest rainfall of 98.4 mm, he said.

“The city has received 485.8 mm rainfall during the period from November 1 to November 10. A total of 92 trees have been uprooted. All trees have been removed and traffic has been restored. All the 16 subways are open. A total of 82 pumps have been deployed in Kolathur to clear water,” said Mr. Nehru.

Officials have been directed to keep 169 relief shelters open in the event of flooding in low-lying areas near water bodies. Arrangements have been made to supply food for 2 lakh persons at a time in these shelters, he added.

Chennai Corporation workers clearing water from Beach Road on Friday | Photo Credit: S R Raghunathan

The GCC has deployed 910 pumps in low-lying areas and at least 114 pumps are operational. Other pumps are on standby. GCC has instructed contractors to take measures to prevent accidents in locations where drain work has been incomplete. “Barricades will be erected in all such areas. Residents are requested to call the GCC helpline 1913 to report civic issues during the rain,” the Minister said.

A total of 19,500 workers of GCC and 2,000 workers of Chennai Metrowater have been deployed to prevent inundation on roads. A total of 177 jet rodding machines of Metrowater, 85 vehicles for pumping sewage and 300 machines for clearing clogged drains have been deployed. Additional vehicles have been brought in from other districts to improve preparedness in Chennai, the Minister said.