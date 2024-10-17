ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai rains: As traffic resumes, cars parked on Velachery flyovers pose trouble for motorists

Published - October 17, 2024 12:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the local police personnel are in the process of getting the vehicles removed, by calling up and sending texts to their owners

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the flyover in Velachery after residents parked their cars on either side of it, in view of the heavy rain forecast, on Monday, October 14, 2024. File photo | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With vehicular traffic picking up pace on Thursday (October 17, 2024) after Chennai witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the cars parked on the two flyovers in Velachery in the city have become a menace for motorists.

In view of the heavy rain forecast for October 15, 16, and 17, many car owners had begun parking their vehicles on the flyovers on Monday (October 14, 2024) morning, and by evening, the two flyovers — including the double decker flyover located at the Vijaynagar junction — were lined with cars on either side. 

When flyovers become parking lots in rainy Chennai

Though the rains stopped on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) morning, several cars still remained parked on the flyovers, even on Thursday. R. Babu, a motorist from Pallikaranai, said while traffic was not heavy on Tuesday and Wednesday, several offices have reopened on Thursday. “Vehicular traffic became normal on Thursday morning and the cars parked on the flyovers are posing hardships for motorists,” Mr. Babu said. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the local police personnel are in the process of getting the vehicles, which are still parked on the flyovers, removed, by calling up and sending SMS texts to their owners.

