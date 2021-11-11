Chennai Rains: 444 neighborhoods flooded, 160 trees uprooted

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 14:48 IST

The Chennai Corporation has resolved over 5,000 grievances so far and 147 trees have been cleared; food distributed to 2.96 lakh residents

As many as 444 locations have been flooded, while the water level has receded at 27 locations on Thursday, following incessant, heavy rains in the city.

A total of 11,817 complaints have been received on the Greater Chennai Corporation helpline, 1913, and work on resolving civic issues pertaining to 5,419 complaints has been completed.

A total of 160 trees have been uprooted, and of these, 147 have been removed.

Officials have inspected locations such as Chintadripet to distribute food and relief materials to flood-affected residents.

The Corporation has distributed food packets to 2.96 lakh residents, and has opened shelters at 68 locations.

At least 13 subways in the city were closed because of rains on Thursday. The civic body sent teams to clear water from Rangarajapuram subway, Madley subway, Gengu Reddy subway, MC Road, Ganesapuram, Nungambakkam, Villivakkam, Aranganathan subway, RBI subway, Manickam Nagar, Ganesapuram, Vysarpadi and Pazhavanthangal.