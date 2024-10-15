GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai rains: 12 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

Flights to and from Singapore, Muscat, Bhubhaneshwar, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were cancelled.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Chennai International Airport. File

A view of Chennai International Airport. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Twelve international and domestic flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) morning. 

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, flights to and from Singapore, Muscat, Bhubhaneshwar, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were cancelled. “These flights have been cancelled by the airlines due to operational reasons. Most likely, the reason is due to poor passenger turnout. So far, we haven’t had any diversions or delays due to rains till 11 a.m.,” an official said.

AAI officials said they have also taken preparatory measures to handle the rains. “There are cameras to monitor the water levels at the Adyar River near the Secondary Runway bridge and we have stocked up adequate food supplies in case passengers have to stay in the terminal due to flooding,” he added. 

