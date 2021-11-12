Chennai rains: 10 subways continue to be closed, over 30 roads waterlogged

The traffic police have given a list of roads where traffic is being allowed, and some roads where vehicles are not allowed

The Chennai traffic police have announced that 10 subways would remain closed, and have also announced a list of roads that have been closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Vehicular traffic will continue to move at 23 places despite waterlogging on the roads.

The following is the list of subways that are closed: Vyasarpadi, Ganeshapuram, Ajaxs, Gengu Reddy, Madley, Duraiswamy, Tambaram, Aranganathan, Villivakkamand Kakhan Bridge Subway.

Places with waterlogging that still have traffic flowing are: EVR- Salai – Alagapa road, Veterinary Hospital – Vepery High Road Mosque, Barnaby Road& NLC, Brickiln Road and Beach Service Road, Siva Swamy Salai, R.R Stadium, Valluvar Kottam & School Road, NH & KH Sterling Road to Loyola, TTK Road, Eldams Road, Postal Colony, Ram theatre – Vadapalani, Periyar pathai, 100 Ft Road Pallava Hospital, Bazullah Road- North Usman Road, Vani Mahal, GN Chety,VR road, Arunachallam Road, PT.Rajan Road, Kamaraj Salai, III Cross Street, Kasthuribai Nagar, Indra nagar, Karpaaga Garden, Vijaya Nagar, Mohamed Sathak Collage, Viduthalai Nagar Kaivali to Madipakkam Satha Sivam Nagar and Global Hospital.

Roads that have been closed: K.K Nagar - Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai, EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point, Sembium – Jawahar Nagar, K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road Pulianthope – Dr.Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock, Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge, Pallikaranai 200 feet Road – Kamatchi Hospital to Echankadu junction (MTC buses only allowed) and Chennai Fort Railway Station to Secretariat.

On M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam rountana towards Red Hills, as the water was overflowing from Retteri Lake and running through M.R.H Road, anticipating damage/caving, one side of the road was closed and the traffic has been maintained on one side. One side of Kumananchavadi- Kundrathur Road has been closed.

The traffic from Vadapalani to Koyambedu on 100 feet Road was temporarily closed for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Heavy motor vehicles have been allowed. Due to potholes at Mylapore-RK Mutt Road, MTC buses were diverted towards Luz and light vehicles were diverted towards Mandaveli Market St. Marrys Road

On Thirumalaipillai Road in front of Kamarajar Illam, the road caved in. Vehicles were not permitted towards Valluvarkottam junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic was diverted at Vani Mahal - Benz park junction. Valluvarkottam towards Vani Mahal. Vehicles are permitted on Tirumalai Pillai Road.

On Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road due to road caving in, MTC buses from Doveton towards Pulianthope were diverted at Doveton to take the route via Brickiln Road, Strahans Road and to proceed further. Similarly, buses from Pulianthope towards Doveton were diverted via Strahans Road, Brickiln Road, Purasawalkam High Road, to proceed further.

A tree had fallen on the road near Korattur police station and so only one side of the road is allowed for traffic.