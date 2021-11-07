Chennai rain updates | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inspects flooded areas

07 November 2021 09:40 IST

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing that the State has received 41% excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

Here are the latest updates:

12:51 pm

DGP office weather station received maximum rainfall

DGP office weather station received the maximum rainfall of 23 cm, followed by Nungambakkam and Ambattur with 21 cm. Ayanavaram received 18 cm and MGR Nagar 17 cm of rainfall, Met department has said.

12:33 pm

Tamil Nadu CM inspects flooded areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is inspecting flooded areas at Valluvar Nagar, Villivakkam in Chennai.

11:23 am

Stalin to inspect flood affected areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inspect flood affected areas in Egmore, Dowton, K.N Garden, Padalam, Otteri left bridge, Padi bridge, Sathya Nagar shelter, Baba Nagar, GKM colony, Jawahar Nagar, Paper Mill Road

The inundated Doctor Nair Road in T Nagar | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

11:10 am

Fast filling Poondi Reservoir's shutters opened, Chembarambakkam lake floodgates to be opened shortly

The State government as part of precautionary measures, following heavy rains, has proposed to open the flood gates of Chembarambakkam lake located in Kancheepuram district and one of the water source for the city at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The floodgates of the Poondi Reservoir was opened at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The development comes in the wake of the reservoir receiving huge amount of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar dam leading to the reservoir reaching its danger level of 34.20 feet.

10:26 am

Chennai Metro Rail services continue as per schedule

Chennai Metro Rail services continue without any disruptions. Trains are available every 10 minutes.

10:13 am

Chennai Corporation opens relief centres

Chennai Corporation has opened 169 relief centres for flooded areas. Corporation helpline registered 64 complaints pertaining to inundation in residential areas.

For flood related grievances you can contact Greater Chennai Corporation at 04425619206, 04425619207 and 04425619208. You can also get in touch through Whatsapp at +91 944547205

10:02 am

Heaviest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 floods in Chennai

The rains that lashed the city relentlessly since Saturday night are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for Sunday as well.

Nungambakkam has received the maximum rainfall of 21.5 cm and Chennai airport 11.3 cm at the end of a 24-hour period at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Since the 2015 floods, this was the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received in a 24-hour period, experts said.

As result of heavy rains, Tiruvallur Collectorate had announced that 3,000 cubic feet per second was to be opened from Poondi reservoir at 9 a.m.; also 1,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released from Puzhal Lake at 11 a.m., and 500 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 p.m. respectively. Warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes.

The inundated Sivaswamy Salai in Mylapore due to heavy downpour on the morning of November 7. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

9:40 am

Flood alert issued in Chennai

Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.