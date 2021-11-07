Chennai rain updates | Flood alert issued in Chennai

07 November 2021 09:40 IST

500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing the state has received 41% excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

Here are the latest updates:

9:40 am

Flood alert issued in Chennai

Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.