Chennai07 November 2021 09:40 IST
Chennai rain updates | Flood alert issued in Chennai
Updated: 07 November 2021 09:58 IST
500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7
The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing the state has received 41% excess rainfall during this period.
A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.
Here are the latest updates:
9:40 am
Flood alert issued in Chennai
Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.
