Chennai rain updates | Red alert issued for Chennai and its suburbs: Met department

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing that the State has received 41% excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

Here are the latest updates:

10:26 am

Chennai Metro Rail services continue as per schedule

Chennai Metro Rail services continue without any disruptions. Trains are available every 10 minutes.

10:13 am

Chennai Corporation opens relief centres

Chennai Corporation has opened 169 relief centres for flooded areas. Corporation helpline registered 64 complaints pertaining to inundation in residential areas.

For flood related grievances you can contact Greater Chennai Corporation at 04425619206, 04425619207 and 04425619208. You can also get in touch through Whatsapp at +91 944547205

10:02 am

Heaviest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 floods in Chennai

The rains that lashed the city relentlessly since Saturday night are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for Sunday as well.

Nungambakkam has received the maximum rainfall of 21.5 cm and Chennai airport 11.3 cm at the end of a 24-hour period at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Since the 2015 floods, this was the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received in a 24-hour period, experts said.

As result of heavy rains, Tiruvallur Collectorate had announced that 3,000 cubic feet per second was to be opened from Poondi reservoir at 9 a.m.; also 1,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released from Puzhal Lake at 11 a.m., and 500 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 p.m. respectively. Warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes.

9:40 am

Flood alert issued in Chennai

Flood alert has been issued in Chennai as water level went up in Chembarambakkam Lake. 500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Authorities have been told to alert residents in Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and Thiruneermalai.