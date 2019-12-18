Chennai

Chennai railway officials find dummy explosives in parcel

more-in

The package was meant for the Army in Chennai

The workers of the parcel department of Southern Railway were shocked to find a baggage containing ‘explosives’ on Wednesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) alerted the Bomb Squad which found that the package was meant for the Army in Chennai, and contained dummy explosives.

A senior official of the RPF said a parcel received some time ago in the Sangamitra Express from Nagpur was kept at the storage centre at the Elephant Gate parcel office. On Wednesday, when workers opened the container they were shocked to find explosives which were later identified to be dummy explosives.

The parcel was handed over to the concerned Army department, the RPF official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 5:07:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-railway-officials-find-dummy-explosives-in-parcel/article30337611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY