Chennai railway officials find dummy explosives in parcel

The workers of the parcel department of Southern Railway were shocked to find a baggage containing ‘explosives’ on Wednesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) alerted the Bomb Squad which found that the package was meant for the Army in Chennai, and contained dummy explosives.
A senior official of the RPF said a parcel received some time ago in the Sangamitra Express from Nagpur was kept at the storage centre at the Elephant Gate parcel office. On Wednesday, when workers opened the container they were shocked to find explosives which were later identified to be dummy explosives.
The parcel was handed over to the concerned Army department, the RPF official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.