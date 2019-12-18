Chennai railway officials find dummy explosives in parcel

The workers of the parcel department of Southern Railway were shocked to find a baggage containing ‘explosives’ on Wednesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) alerted the Bomb Squad which found that the package was meant for the Army in Chennai, and contained dummy explosives.

A senior official of the RPF said a parcel received some time ago in the Sangamitra Express from Nagpur was kept at the storage centre at the Elephant Gate parcel office. On Wednesday, when workers opened the container they were shocked to find explosives which were later identified to be dummy explosives.

The parcel was handed over to the concerned Army department, the RPF official added.