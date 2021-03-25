Chennai private hospital launches centre to treat spine disorders

CHENNAI

Gleneagles Global Health City has launched the centre that will cater to problems of the lower back, facet joint pain and sciatic pain

Gleneagles Global Health City has launched an advanced endoscopic spine centre to treat spinal disorders requiring surgery.

The centre will cater to problems of the lower back, facet joint pain, sciatic pain, and neck pain radiating to the hands.

The centre is equipped with radio frequency equipment and high-definition cameras to provide magnification and clear visualisation for precise high-speed burrs and ensure safe procedures for patients. The hospital has so far performed over 300 endoscopic spine surgeries in the last five years. Over 70 of them were done in the past year.

Hospital chief executive officer Alok Khullar said the centre paved the way for best in-class treatment for any spine-related issues.

S. Karunakaran, director of the institute of advanced spine sciences, said endoscopic spine procedures are suture-less day care procedures and the patient recovers fast. The patient can resume normal activities within three days as the blood loss is minimal and the medication given is low. “The procedure is beneficial for high-risk patients and those who suffer from co-morbidities,” he said.

Phani Kiran, senior consultant at the institute, said most spine problems do not need surgery but in patients with severe symptoms that do not respond to other measures, surgery may be the only option.

At the launch several patients shared their experiences.