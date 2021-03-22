Chennai private hospital gets Joint Commission International accreditation

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 15:34 IST

Director of MGM Healthcare Prashanth Rajagopalan said that the hospital, which became operational in 2019, was one of the youngest hospitals to achieve JCI accreditation

MGM Healthcare hospital here has become the third hospital in Chennai and one of the 39 hospitals in India to have received accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI), a US-based non-profit organisation that accredits hospitals across the globe based on their quality and patient safety standards.

Addressing the media virtually to announce the accreditation, Director of MGM Healthcare Prashanth Rajagopalan said that the hospital, which became operational in 2019, was one of the youngest hospitals to achieve JCI accreditation. He said the hospital, which was already working as per international best practices, commenced the journey towards the accreditation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic, we treated more than 3,000 patients and performed some highly advanced transplant surgeries,” he said. He added that all the 1,300 staff of the hospital simultaneously worked on JCI accreditation and achieved it in a short span of time.

Stating that the JCI accreditation was in-depth and rigorous, Urjitha Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said that the award of the accreditation has proved the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, outcomes and experience.

Terming it a “monumental achievement” for a young organisation, Harish Manian, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, appreciated the team effort of all the staff, particularly the nursing staff, in achieving this.

Lauding the hospital for the achievement, Joel Roos, vice-president, International Accreditation, JCI, said that the journey towards quality, high reliability and zero patient harm was a never-ending one with scope for improvement always.

Sarika Mohan, head, Quality, and Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director - Medical Services, of the hospital also spoke.