Chennai Port to soon hire a consultant to provide DPR on improving road network within port premises

April 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Port will soon hire a technical consultant to provide a detailed project report to ensure smooth movement of traffic within the port premises. This has to be done because when the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor begins to take shape, the flow of traffic within the port needs to change and be made free of congestion. The ₹5,721-crore elevated corridor has been planned to link Chennai Port with Maduravoyal decreasing the traffic congestion in the city.

According to officials of Chennai Port Trust (CPT), they have issued a request for proposal to finalise a consultant to do a detailed project report for developing the internal road network inside the port to quickly move the cargo from entry till exit.

“Once the work of Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor comes to a certain shape, the entire movement of traffic inside the port premises is likely to change. Today, 95% of the cargo entry is coming from the northern side of the port but this will shift to the south when the elevated corridor gets ready and the port should be able to take the traffic load. So, we have called for tenders for consultancy work. The internal road layout has to be worked out by this firm,” an official said.

The consultant will submit a report within six months after which the Chennai Port Trust will have to float another tender to execute the work for traffic change and other roadwork within the port.

The consultant will initially do a feasibility study looking at how the traffic pattern within the port is, the bottlenecks and formulating a traffic plan post the implementation of the Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor. After that, the firm will prepare a detailed project report based on the study, including geo-technical investigations and environmental impact assessment.