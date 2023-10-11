HamberMenu
Chennai port signs MoUs worth ₹9,000 crore ahead of maritime summit

Global Maritime India Summit 2023 will be held in Mumbai from October 17 to 19

October 11, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai port signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with several companies on Wednesday ahead of the third edition of the ‘Global Maritime India Summit 2023’, which is to be held from October 17 to 19 in Mumbai. The economic value of the MoUs signed is ₹9,000 crore. Defense Research Development Organisation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, POSCO India Chennai Steel, Coromandel International Limited, Elite Shipping Agencies India Pvt Ltd and IPRCL are the among the companies. More MoUs, whose economic value will be ₹65,000 crore, will be signed during the summit, a release said. 

