Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor proposal recommended for CRZ clearance

A file photograph of pillars erected for the Chennai Port Maduravoyal elevated expressway project

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 15:41 IST

The proposed four-lane project was put on hold in 2012, following certain objections over its alignment

The proposed four-lane Chennai Port to Maduravoyal elevated corridor, spanning 20.5 km, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance by the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment Ministry.

The project also includes reconstruction of the Navy Quarters with a built-up area of about 12,846 sq.m and three bungalows. Since the alignment of the elevated corridor passes through the naval area, these buildings will be demolished and alternative residential buildings built, the project proponent submitted.

The ₹1,815-crore project, which began in 2010, was put on hold in 2012 following certain objections over its alignment. The old alignment was proposed to have begun from Gate No. 10 of the Port but has been modified to begin with the Chennai Port for 350 metres.

Under the old alignment, the project was supposed to have a total of 1,013 piers which have now been reduced to 639 piers. Of these, 414 piers along the Cooum river have been reduced while there will be an increase of 40 along the portion from Koyambedu to Maduravoyal.

The proposed corridor will pass through major urban and commercial corridors in Chennai city such as Chintadripet, Egmore, Aminjikarai, Nungambakkam, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu and Maduravoyal.

Based on the submissions and deliberations, the Committee recommended the project for CRZ clearance and imposed certain conditions. The project will require prior clearance from the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife, and the project proponent will have to replant a minimum of five times the number of trees affected due to the project, ensuring their survival rate is not less than 85%.

“No excavated material during the construction shall be dumped in water bodies or adjacent areas. The site shall be restored to its near original condition after completion of construction of bridge,” the Committee said.