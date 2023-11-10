Chennai Port inks MoU with Littoral Cruises Ltd. to enhance cruise service

November 10, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Port Authority on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Littoral Cruises Limited to enhance cooperation and bolster cruise shipping in the country.

Starting February 2024, Littoral Cruises Limited will likely start the operations of two big vessels, with a maximum capacity of 800 and 1,200 passenger each, and two luxury boats (maximum capacity of 22 and 30 passengers each), which will run service respectively on the following cruise circuits: Chennai–Trincomalee–Colombo–Maldives, and Chennai–Visakhapatnam–Singapore.

The Chennai Port is one of the most favoured cruise destinations on the east coast of India. In 2022-23, the port registered a patronage of over 90,000 tourists, and 60,000 tourists in 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, thanked Littoral Cruises Limited for choosing Chennai Port as one of its circuit routes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.