Chennai’ pollution levels dip this Deepavali

The Board's report said ambient noise levels ranged from 54 to 69 Decibel (DB) pre-Deepavali (November 9), and 71 to 78 DB during Deepavali.

AQI at 98

The Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App's air quality index (AQI), recorded across seven automatic stations for 24 hours from 4 p.m. on Saturday, showed that the city had an AQI of 98, with PM2.5 and CO as prominent pollutants.

Maximum levels touched 500 microgram/cubic metre in Arumbakkam around 9 p.m. At Manali, the highs were around 300 microgram/cubic metre around the same time. Velachery's maximum level was 150 microgram/cubic metre, also recorded around the same time.

Timings not followed

Though the State government had stipulated that crackers can be burst between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., there was very minimal bursting of crackers in the morning. It was during the evening that people began bursting crackers, from 6 p.m. In most localities, residents said it stopped by 9 p.m., well beyond the time slot stipulated by the government.

Former member secretary of the TNPCB, K. Karthikeyan, said he was happy that the pollution values recorded during Deepavali were low. “At the same time, it is important to arrive at a geo-spatial distribution of pollutants in a 540 sq km area to plan the assimilating capacity of air to hold pollutants in desired ambient standards. This will create awareness among policymakers and the public on using the crackers at an appropriate time and area,” he explained.

Meanwhile, activists said it was high-time that the TNPCB began monitoring more stations for Deepavali and Bhogi. “They had procured equipment worth crores of rupees. We are yet to see that data being made public. Hopefully, by Pongal, we will see data from those 10+ automatic stations,” said an activist who did not wish to be named.