﻿Chennai policemen turn barbers, help mentally ill homeless person

CHENNAI

22 July 2020 13:26 IST

When staff at a salon were reluctant to cut the man’s hair, the policemen cut it, and later admitted the man to a government home

Two policemen and a home guard at the Royapuram police station donned the role of barbers and caretakers. They rescued a mentally ill homeless man, cut his hair, helped him with taking a bath and admitted him to a home on Monday.

On Monday, V. Balakrishnan, joint commissioner, North spotted a mentally ill homeless person on NRT Bridge in Royapuram and alerted Assistant Commissioner Dhinakaran, and he in turn informed the Royapuram patrol team.

R. Chandrasekhar, head constable, patrol vehicle in-charge, rushed to the spot along with vehicle driver Jawed Basha and home guard, Balaji. “The man, who appears to be in his late thirties, was not speaking, but understood what we said to him,” explained Mr. Chandrasekhar.

The trio then drove him to a salon, but the staff there were reluctant to cut his hair. “We then took him to a Greater Chennai Corporation bathroom, cut his hair and helped him have a bath. We purchased a new set of clothes and helped him wear them,” he added.

After providing him with food, the policemen took the man to a home opposite Government Stanley Hospital and admitted him there. “It is a small act of help, but it gave us a great sense of satisfaction. This opportunity has given us the motivation to help such homeless persons in the coming days,” explained Mr. Chandrasekhar.