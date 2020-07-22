﻿Chennai policemen turn barbers, help mentally ill homeless person

Two policemen and a home guard at the Royapuram police station donned the role of barbers and caretakers. They rescued a mentally ill homeless man, cut his hair, helped him with taking a bath and admitted him to a home on Monday.
On Monday, V. Balakrishnan, joint commissioner, North spotted a mentally ill homeless person on NRT Bridge in Royapuram and alerted Assistant Commissioner Dhinakaran, and he in turn informed the Royapuram patrol team.
R. Chandrasekhar, head constable, patrol vehicle in-charge, rushed to the spot along with vehicle driver Jawed Basha and home guard, Balaji. “The man, who appears to be in his late thirties, was not speaking, but understood what we said to him,” explained Mr. Chandrasekhar.
The trio then drove him to a salon, but the staff there were reluctant to cut his hair. “We then took him to a Greater Chennai Corporation bathroom, cut his hair and helped him have a bath. We purchased a new set of clothes and helped him wear them,” he added.
After providing him with food, the policemen took the man to a home opposite Government Stanley Hospital and admitted him there. “It is a small act of help, but it gave us a great sense of satisfaction. This opportunity has given us the motivation to help such homeless persons in the coming days,” explained Mr. Chandrasekhar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath