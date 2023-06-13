Chennai policemen get tablets for efficient patrolling, monitoring of investigative work

June 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal launched the e-beat patrolling system of the Smart Kavalar app by distributing 408 tablets to the police officials at a function at the police headquarters in the city on Tuesday.

Mr. Jiwal said the State government allocated ₹1.12 crore for purchasing the tablets to be distributed to inspectors and assistant inspectors of the 102 police stations to help in their investigation. The tablets would help in faster accessing of the case details and for registering of details pertaining to investigation of cases, audio and video recordings of the case details along with uploading of accused photos, and any information related to the cases.

Similarly, the tablets, which have been pre-loaded with the several technology initiatives comprising Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), face recognition system (FRS) app, Vaahan app and e-challan app, would help the police perform the routine task in an efficient manner. The tablets pre-loaded with the e-beat system of the Smart Kavalar app would help the senior police officials to monitor the location of the patrolling team.

The tablets would be utilised for helping the police personnel to carry out the court duties of issuing of summons, any arrest warrants, and all police complaints, through the Smart Kavalar app.