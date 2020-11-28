Chennai policeman nabs thief after a chase, video goes viral

Chennai

28 November 2020 12:26 IST

The sub-inspector of police was on his way to work when he spotted two men on what looked like a stolen vehicle, and gave chase

The swift action of a sub-inspector (SI) of police in nabbing two men accused of stealing mobile phones, who were on a motorcycle, received wide appreciation following a video which went viral on social media.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single handedly chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles."

On Friday morning, the A. Antilin Ramesh, 35, attached to the Cyber Crime Cell, Madhavaram was on his way to report for duty. While he was riding his bike, he spotted a bike-borne duo. The bike did not have any number plate and the lid of the fuel tank was broken open and closed with a plastic cover.

Suspecting that they were riding a stolen bike, the sub-inspector attempted to overtake them, but the duo sped away sensing trouble. The SI chased them on his bike. In the dramatic chase that followed on a narrow street, the pillion rider on the suspicious bike jumped from the vehicle and escaped. The SI left his bike at the side of the road, and on foot, chased the other suspect, who was still on the bike and caught him even as he attempted to flee.

Police said the SI had nabbed Arun, 20. He was part of a gang which was staying at a rented house and snatching mobile phones and gold chains. Based on his confession, three of his associates -- Mukesh,Vignesh and Naveen, who were staying in a lodge on Ellis Road near Chepauk were secured within 45 minutes.

Also, 11 mobile phones which they had snatched in various parts of Chennai over the last two days were recovered.