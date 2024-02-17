Chennai police warn rumour mongers on social media over spreading messages about kidnap attempts

February 17, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police(GCP) has warned rumour mongers who have been spreading fake messages about attempts to kidnap children in the city, on social media platforms.

In a press release, the police said that of late, rumours were being spread on social media platforms about attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons. The GCP said these fake rumours were being spread with the intention of causing fear panic amongst the public.

The GCP has called upon the public not to worry or panic upon viewing these fake messages/videos, and to contact 100 or 112 or any nearby police station for round-the-clock assistance in this regard.

The police also warned rumour mongers against spreading these messages and said severe legal action would be taken against those continuing to do so.

