Chennai police warn of attaching movable property for non-payment of fine in drunken driving cases 

January 23, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

8,912 drunken driving cases pending dispoal, says Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar; 263 warrants issued for attachment of property

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have warned that they would attach movable property in case motorists did not pay the fine for drunken driving despite several reminders.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar said effective enforcement of Motor Vehicle Act helped in reducing road traffic accidents. “Drunken driving is one of the major reasons for fatal accidents. Hence deterrent penalty was provided in the law for drunken driving.” 

As the fine amount was ₹10,000, many did not pay fine despite reminders on mobile phone numbers from e-court system.

Mr. Saratkar said there were 8,912 drunken driving (DD) cases of 28,000 booked last still pending disposal. Hence a special focus was given to inform such violators about the pending DD cases through call centres located at 10 places of the city and to ask them to visit a call centre to dispose of their cases on Saturday.

As a result, on January 21, 194 violators came to the call centres and paid fine amount through online payment. Many paid outside call centres as they were otherwise engaged but collected details of cases and fine amounts with the help of call centres. In the special drive, 425 cases were disposed and ₹43,96,500 were paid by the violators. This special drive on disposal of drunken driving cases through call centres will continue in future.

The Additional Commissioner said violators were warned that if fine amount was not paid, warrants would be obtained from courts to attach movable property, including any vehicle. Already 263 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property in lieu of fine amount. They were under process, he added.

