Chennai police turn friends of slum children

Police have formed 130 boys and girls clubs covering 4,700 children and take them out on Metro ride, museum visits

Now, the police personnel don the role of guardian angels for children from modest economic backgrounds, especially from the slums, by taking them for picnics, museums, port, ships, films and Metro Rail rides besides serving up a feast of sorts.

The idea is to engage children in such a way that they avoid getting involved with the anti-social elements. An initiative of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, more than 4,700 children are now the members of over 130 Boys and Girls’ clubs that are functioning in the city and Joint Commissioner of Police, West, S. Rajeswari was appointed nodal officer to monitor the activities of these clubs.

Recently, these children were taken on board a ship after obtaining permission from the Regional Commander, Coast Guard. The children were briefed on the functions and features of ships which they thoroughly enjoyed. Another group of children was taken to museums and the children were taken to a movie and ride on Metro Rail.

Some of the children are also taken to films.

Ms. Rajeswari said: “We feel elated when we see the happiness of the children as they are enjoying the outings. Mostly these children come from underprivileged backgrounds and slums. Our idea is to ensure that they should feel happy and confident and not influenced by the bad habits they would encounter in their place of residence.”

“These children think police usually kick and beat them up since we raid the areas they live in. They had an aversion towards the police. Now, we can see their change in mindset. Instead of being afraid of the police, they feel that the police are part of society. Now, they feel that police are like their teachers and someone who cares for them,” the police officer said

Police personnel keep these children busy the whole week either by conducting educational, sports or entertainment activities. The police said they were able to get certain information on criminal activities such as child abuses and the illegal practice of usury from the boys and girls club. Many social welfare organisations had come forward to support these clubs.