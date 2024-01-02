Chennai police to set up kiosks at stations to help people register complaints quickly

January 02, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) plan to install an ‘Auto Cop’ kiosk at police stations as part of their initiative to render hassle-free and quick service to those in need of their assistance.

GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told The Hindu, “We are working on the new initiative called ‘Auto Cop’, a kiosk which will be introduced shortly at police stations. People who come with complaints or grievances need not wait for long. If they enter their grievances using the kiosk, our personnel will quickly respond. We are working out what other features should be added to the system.”

Already, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) provides a citizen interface to register complaints and to avail of citizen services. The CCTNS portal links 1,492 police stations and 353 higher offices in Tamil Nadu. ‘Auto Cop’ is an additional facility to render quick services to the public, Mr. Rathore said.

Last July, the GCP received ISO 9001:2015 certificates from the Quality Council of India. These were awarded to police stations that had been well maintened. The GCP have made a lot of improvements in these stations, including setting up reception desks to guide petitioners based on their complaint. After ‘Auto Cop’ is implemented, people will not have to wait endlessly at the police station to lodge complaints.

