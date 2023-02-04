ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police to introduce automatic monitoring of locked houses soon

February 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

If a resident registers details about the locked house on the website, the police constable and patrol vehicle in the respective area will be alerted and they will visit the spot thrice every night

R. Sivaraman

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal handing over jewellery, which was stolen and subsequently recovered, to the owner at an event in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Greater Chennai Police plan to launch a new system to monitor locked houses. Under this, the residents can inform the police online whenever they leave the city after locking their house and the police will monitor the house thrice at night to prevent burglary or theft. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said: “We have strengthened the patrolling by introducing new electronic beat system for police personnel using the Smart Kavalar app to intensify e-beat and patrolling. In addition, we are going to launch a new scheme and are in discussion with the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) for monitoring the locked houses automatically by beat officers. The SCRB is going to roll out the system in a month’s time.” 

“Under this, if a resident registers details about the locked house on the website, the message will go to beat police constable and patrol vehicle in the respective area. At night, the police will check on the house three times. It is yet another move for crime prevention. We are exploring all options to reduce the crime rate,” said Mr. Jiwal. 

Recovered articles

The Commissioner along with Additional Commissioners T.S. Anbu and Prem Anand Sinha inspected the recovered gold jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables on display at Rajarathinam Stadium.

The police handed over 6,643 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1,487 mobile phones, ₹2.70 crore cash, 425 two-wheelers, 31 autorickshaws and 18 four-wheelers to the owners after recovery from the accused. 

Mr. Jiwal said: “Last year, we arrested the accused and recovered property from them in about 3,500 of the 4,100 cases for offences such as theft, murder, robbery, snatching of chains and stealing of vehicles. Goondas Act had been invoked against 117 of the accused arrested in these cases. The value of the property recovered was ₹19 crore.”  

The Commissioner said: “We have launched Drive against Crime Offenders (DACO) in which offenders were profiled and history sheets opened against them. The accused have been brought under the surveillance of crime investigation teams in the respective police station limits and their activities are being monitored.”

