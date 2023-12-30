Chennai Police to deploy 18,000 personnel to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations 

December 30, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) is implementing comprehensive security measures by deploying 18,000 police personnel to ensure a peaceful and incident-free New Year. Security arrangements have been put in place at various 0public gathering spots, including beaches and places of worship.

Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said a total of 18,000 police personnel, comprising inspectors of police, sub-inspectors, police personnel from local stations, Armed Reserve personnel and Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel will be deployed to providing the security for New Year festivities. Additionally, 1,500 Home Guards will be stationed.

From 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, the GCP will enhance its security arrangements at key location. A total of 420 vehicle inspection teams have been established in police districts such as Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T.Nagar, Adyar, St. Thomas Mount, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, and Koyambedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

25 road safety teams

Furthermore, 25 road safety teams will patrol the streets on two-wheelers, offering assistance to the public for safety awareness. Additionally, 25 monitoring teams have been set up in areas like Guindy, Adyar, Taramani, Neelangarai, Thoraipakkam, Maduravoyal Bypass Road, GST Road, Anna Salai, Parrys, Royapuram, Mint, E.V.R. Salai, Moolakadai and Koyambedu to prevent bike races. Adequate security measures have been put in place at 100 major temples, churches, and other places of worship in Chennai.

From the evening of December 31 to January 1, members of the public are prohibited from entering the sea for bathing or any other revelry. Coastal areas including Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s, and Neelangarai beaches will be monitored and police personnel including from the Mounted Horse Unit and All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) will do rounds at beaches.

Temporary Police Assistance Booths will be established in sandy areas, and security will be reinforced. Similarly, help centre tents will be set up at Marina, Santhome and Kamaraj Road. Crime prevention will be bostered wit the use of drone cameras at crucial locations.

No sea bathing, bursting of firecrackers allowed

The Coastal Security Group and Marina Beach Lifeguards have implemented appropriate security measures and warning boards in areas adjacent to the beach to prevent drownings. Cavalry unit will also stand along the coast for protection.

Ambulances with medical personnel will be ready near important gathering places for emergency medical assistance, the city police said.

Temporary watch towers will be erected for crime prevention and women’s safety. A mobile surveillance team will be established, using vehicles equipped with P.A. systems and flickering lights in crowded and high-traffic areas.

“The bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited in all locations, including public places and residential areas. New Year celebrations in flats and residential areas, along with the use of loudspeakers, must obtain prior permission from the police and other relevant departments. Appropriate action will be taken against violators,” said the city police.

Traffic restrictions

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police(GCTP) said Foreshore service Road will be closed for traffic from 7 p.m. on Sunday (December 31) to 6 a.m. on Monday (January 1). Parking of vehicles will also not be allowed on Foreshore Service Road from 7 p.m. and all vehicles will be allowed to exit only through Lighthouse junction.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to the Lighthouse will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. on Sunday till Monday morning. Alternatve parking arrangements have been made for people who may gather on Marina and Kamarajar Road. The GCTP is also going to restrict the movement of vehicles at Elliot’s beach.

It said all flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 p.m. on Sunday till 6 a.m. on Monday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic R. Sudhakar said the GCTP will effectively enforce regulations on driving/riding under the influence of alcohol, speeding, rash and dangerous driving/riding, triple riding, riding without wearing protective head gear, creating noise pollution etc., on the eve of New Year celebrations 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.