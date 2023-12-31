Chennai police to deploy 18,000 personnel to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations

December 31, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police will deploy 18,000 personnel, drones, install CCTV cameras to clamp down on bike racing, and put up 400 vehicle checkpoints from Sunday evening to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha said the personnel would be drawn from local stations, Armed Reserve, and Tamil Nadu Special Police. Additionally, 1,500 Home Guards would be deployed.

From the evening of Sunday to January 1 (Monday), the public are prohibited from entering the sea for bathing or other revelry. Coastal areas, including Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s, and Neelankarai beaches, will be monitored by police personnel, including Mounted Horse Unit and all terrain vehicles.

Mr. Sinha said the public can celebrate at hotels, restaurants, and beach resorts, which have necessary licence till 1 a.m. After 1 a.m., the special celebrations should end. “We will check if the hotels or permitted places follow stipulated conditions. If there is any delay in closing, we will take action.”

”Our request to the public is to celebrate the New Year responsibly and with self-control. We will be available everywhere, and vehicle checks will be conducted everywhere. We will take strong action against those who indulge in bike racing and drunk driving, and harass women.”

The bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited in all locations, including public places and residential areas. New Year celebrations in apartments and residential areas, along with the use of loudspeakers, must have permission from the police and other relevant departments.

Closed to traffic

The police will close vehicle traffic on Kamarajar Salai, off Marina beach, from War Memorial to Light House after 8 p.m., and vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at South Canal point and those from the north will be diverted at War Memorial. People coming to the Marina can park their vehicles on Walajah Road, Swami Sivananda Salai, and Besant Road. The Sixth Avenue of Elliot’s Beach will be closed.

Explaining the arrangements made by GCTP, R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, said: “We have 6,741 special cameras that have the capability to capture incidents such as wheeling, racing, and speeding. These will provide a direct feed to the control room. They will identify and notify registration numbers. Apart from that, we have 33 vehicle checkpoints specially to check bike racing.”

Avadi City Police will deploy 4,000 personnel and have 50 vehicle checkpoints, Commissioner of Police K. Shankar said. Tambaram City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said over 3,000 police personnel and Home Guards will be deployed in the jurisdiction.

Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mamallapuram, K. Jegadeesan held a meeting with representatives of hotels and resorts off East Coast Road and issued a set of guidelines they should follow. On New Year’s Eve, bathing or boat rides at sea are prohibited from Thiruvidanthai to Kadapakkam. Stringent action will be taken against those found violating these rules, and their boats will be seized, the officials said.

Vehicle checks will be conducted in Thiruvidanthai on ECR and near SSN College, Old Mahabalipuram Road. Only those who are having pre-book receipts from hotels and resorts shall be allowed.

The representatives of hotels and resorts were told to send receipts or booking IDs to their guests for dinner. Lifeguards should be posted along the beach stretch of their respective hotels. Closure of the swimming pool at least by 6 p.m. is advisable and bursting crackers at the beaches is prohibited. They should not allow narcotics on their premises, the police said.