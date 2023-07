July 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police will be auctioning cars and two-wheelers, which were seized many years ago, at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, on July 24.

A press release said the sale will be carried out under the Notification of Auction of Motor Vehicles Act and 66 condemned four-wheelers and 90 two-wheelers will be auctioned. The bidders have to register by paying a fees of ₹1,000 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 21 at a camp to be held at the stadium.