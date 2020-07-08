Chennai police tighten vigil over city’s electronics hub, Ritchie Street

The city police in association with authorities and traders, have made elaborate arrangements and tightened the vigil over Ritchie street, the electronics hub of the city, to avoid another Koyambedu-like cluster of COVID-19 cases from forming.

Over 750 shops have been given passes with colour coding, and are allowed to open on alternate days, based on odd and even numbers. Business timings, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., are to be strictly followed.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East R. Sudhakar and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane G. Dharmarajan are constantly monitoring the area.

Mr. Dharmarajan told The Hindu, “There are six access points to the market and three of them were sealed. Adequate police personnel have been deployed at the access points to regulate the shoppers who visit the market. Our police personnel and Chennai Corporation staff are patrolling regularly in the area. We seal any shop which violates the rules. Two-wheelers are not allowed inside and parking arrangements have been made outside the market.”

All shopkeepers have been asked strictly to wear masks, gloves and use sanitizers frequently, to prevent the spread of COVID19. A volunteer group of traders has also been monitoring shops on whether they switch off their air-conditioning and disinfect regularly.

R. Chandalia, secretary, Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders Association said, “The market was opened two days ago, and now the entire system has been changed. The market’s entry has been closed for two-wheelers, and the parking of two wheelers is now on Dams road. Circles were drawn at a distance of one meter each outside the shops in order to maintain physical distancing. Not more than three people are allowed to wait outside the shop. Transportation is allowed only before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.”

The traders association has sought the allotment of space for parking at the Chennai Metro Rail premises in addition to the parking on Dams Road.