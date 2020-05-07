Chennai

Chennai police tighten vigil at city outskirts after TASMAC outlets in neighbouring districts open

Chennai city police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan inspecting a check post on Thursday

Chennai city police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan inspecting a check post on Thursday   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The police have warned residents of Chennai not to enter neighbouring districts to buy liquor

The city police enhanced security and tightened their vigil at the city’s outskirts, to prevent Chennai residents from travelling to neighbouring districts to buy liquor.

Liquor sales have resumed at State-owned Tasmac shops on Thursday, across the State, except in Chennai. Tasmac shops in neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw brisk sales.

The police have already warned people from Chennai not to enter neighbouring districts to buy liquor. However, expecting city residents to attempt to travel out, the city police enhanced security arrangements from Wednesday evening, by deploying personnel and strengthening checkpoints in Peerkankaranai, Mudichur, Kanathur, Thirumudivakkam, Poonamallee and other checkposts in north Chennai.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Thursday inspected the checkpoints and bandobust arrangements.

Mr.Viswanathan said, “We are allowing vehicles with passes for emergencies. Also, people working in companies or factories are allowed to cross after verification.” Officials also said a thorough verification is being done to prevent people with COVID-19 entering the city from other districts, to prevent a further spike in cases here.

Mr. Viswanathan also visited Thirumazhisai, where arrangements are on to commence the wholesale business of vegetables.

