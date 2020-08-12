Chennai police thwart burglary near Neelankarai

Police arrested two accused, including a juvenile, after the duo tried to burgle the house of a businessman in Chinnandi Kuppam, near Neelankarai, recently.

E. Kannan woke up on hearing noises in his room and noticed the presence of the intruders. He went to the room his wife and daughter were sleeping in and locked themselves in. His wife managed to call the police control room with her mobile phone. Police said they got the call at 2 a.m. and advised the family to stay put.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, V. Vikraman said, “Within three minutes or four minutes of being alerted, the patrol team reached the house and called other nearby patrols nearby for assistance. The teams apprehended the accused.”

The Neelankarai police arrested M. Arjun, 20, and his juvenile accomplice.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, in his tweet, appreciated the swift action taken by the patrol teams. “It’s only in movies that the police reach after the criminals escape. The Greater Chennai Police patrol team are the real heroes,” he wrote.