Chennai police tell pharmacies not to sell drugs to youth, children without prescriptions

03 October 2020 12:44 IST

This is part of the police’s efforts to prevent substance abuse among young people

The City Police have asked owners of pharmacies not to sell drugs and medicines to anyone who does not have the necessary prescription.

As part of its efforts to prevent substance abuse among minor children, the police held a meeting with pharmacy shop owners in Chennai on Friday, and advised them not to sell sedatives and narcotic drugs to minors.

Across the city, police personnel have been conducting frequent drives against drug cartels and rehabilitating juveniles, first offenders and the youth. The police have now joined hands with pharma retailers and medical shop owners to conduct a ‘Drive Against Drugs’.

Police sources said a two-month study has revealed that many youth and minors in the city are addicted to drugs available at medical shops. On the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, all police officers and personnel have taken steps to prevent young persons from using sedatives and narcotic drugs.

Police personnel of the Madhavaram district conducted an interactive meeting with medical shop owners on Friday. Several instructions were issued to the retailers to curtail the sale of sedatives and narcotics.

A senior police officer said, “Pharmacies operating within city limits were advised not to sell drugs and tablets to anyone without a doctor's prescription. Further, police station phone numbers should be displayed and pasted at all stores to be visible to the public, and they should immediately inform the police if any young people and children buy such drugs.”

Pharmacies should not sell sedative tablets, narcotics and cough syrups to minor children and youth without prescriptions. Frequent buyers of cough syrup and other narcotics should be taken note of by shop owners, and this information should be passed on to the police.

Illegal sellers of drugs and syrups to the youth will have to face legal consequences, the police have warned.