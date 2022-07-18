Chennai police summon EPS and OPS supporters for violence at AIADMK headquarters

Supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam clash near AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on July 11 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

July 18, 2022 13:06 IST

Clash erupted between the supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam near AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on July 11, hours ahead of the party’s executive general council meeting held at Vanagaram

The Royapettah police have issued summons to supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam in connection with the enquiry into the clash near AIADMK headquarters last Monday.

The supporters of both leaders had gathered outside the party office and attacked each other with sticks and stones before proceeding into the office on the day of the party general council meeting. Two buses, eight cars and two police vehicles parked near the party office, apart from 100 police barricades, were damaged during the clash. Over 55 persons, including two police personnel were injured.

Subsequently, the party headquarters 'MGR Maaligai' was sealed by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) when the party’s general council meet was under way in Vanagaram.

Royapettah police first registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Sub-Inspector of police against the cadre for rioting, armed with deadly weapons and preventing police personnel from discharging their duties. Two more cases were registered at the instance of the warring factions. In connection with Monday's incident, 14 persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

A senior police officer said, “We had identified cadre who indulged in violence using the CCTV camera footage and obtained details regarding their party posts. Based on those details, we have issued summons asking supporters of Mr. Paneerselvam to appear before investigation officer on Tuesday and supporters of Mr. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

Police sources said the statements of both parties would be recorded and further investigation conducted based on them.