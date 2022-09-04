Chennai Police solve film producer murder case

A resident of Virugambakkam who was running prostitution in the area was nabbed from a hideout in Red Hills

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 17:14 IST

The Virugambakkam police have solved the murder case of film producer Bhaskaran by arresting a 35-year-old resident of Virugambakkam who was running prostitution in the area.

The victim, 68-year-old Bhaskaran of Adambakkam, was found dead in a plastic bag on the bank of a canal in Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, by conservancy workers. Based on a man missing complaint, the police identified the dead person as Bhaskaran.

After shifting the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, the police filed a case and during investigation found the accused to be Ganesan, a resident of Pillayar Koil Street, Virugambakkam. The accused was nabbed by a special police team who was hiding in a house in Red Hills police limit.

During investigation, the police found that the accused was involved in prostitution in the guise of running a firm. He confessed to the police that the victim was known to him for more than two years. On Saturday, he said they had a fight over payment issue and that he murdered Bhaskaran.

He also admitted to packing the body in a plastic cover and throwing it near a canal in a two-wheeler. 

Virugambakkam police have seized the vehicle which was used for transporting the body. 

