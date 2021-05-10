Chennai police set up lockdown help desk

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 23:47 IST

Residents can call 94981 81236, 94981 81239 for assistance

The police have started a round-the-clock help desk for 14 days, commencing from Monday, to render assistance to the public during the lockdown.

The help desk will assist residents who require clarification regarding the lockdown mechanism, including procedure for the movement of persons in general, e-registration, assisting senior citizens and single woman staying alone,, movement of essential commodities and guidance for the purchase of Remdesivir. The help desk will function under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modern Control Room, with a team of police personnel.

Those who are in need of assistance can call the following numbers — 94981 81236 and 94981 81239.

