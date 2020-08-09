Chennai police seize 678 kg of ganja since the start of July

The police have seized 678 kg of ganja and a tonne of chewable tobacco products in the crackdown against drug peddlers and those stocking tobacco products illegally.
Acting under instructions from Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, special teams conducted raids on godowns which stock gutka, mava and pan masala products since July 1. Additional Commissioner of Police, North, A. Arun said, “So far, we have booked 36 cases and arrested 65 persons who were involved in ganja smuggling and selling.”
Police also raided dens of illegal lotteries. As many as 111 cases were booked and 118 suspects arrested for manufacturing, stocking, and selling gutkha products in several parts of Madhavaram and Ennore. In Ennore, the police seized over a tonne of gutkha products in a single day.
A senior police officer said, “We deployed decoys in plainclothes and following various leads, we seized one tonne of gutkha products from a godown in Mambakkam. In another case, we found the owner of the godown operating from another State and merely passing instructions to his subordinates to deliver the goods.”
