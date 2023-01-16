Chennai Police seize 536 vehicles for various traffic violations on Sunday

January 16, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

After successfully controlling the unruly and dangerous driving of motorists on the New Year’s eve, the Chennai City Police conducted special operations again for the Pongal festival to check road accidents and rash driving by motorists on Sunday.

A senior officer said the special vehicle check operation was conducted to identify drunken driving, racing by two-wheelers and other traffic violations. In the joint operation undertaken by the traffic and law and order police personnel, vehicle check points were put in 190 spots known for various traffic violations in the 12 police districts.

During the drive, nearly 6,000 vehicles were checked in which a total of 735 cases were booked with 376 cases filed for drunken driving alone. The remaining 359 cases were filed against offenders for various violations comprising triples driving in two-wheelers, driving without helmet and over speeding and dangerous driving. The police have seized a total of 536 vehicles, including several two-wheelers, the officer said.

The city police have also planned elaborate security arrangements for the Kaanum Pongal festival on the Marina beach and in other places where large crowds are expected to congregate to celebrate., Police Commissioner has directed the special vehicular check to be carried out during the night time till Wednesday.