Chennai police seize ₹5 lakh from a person near Mandaveli railway station

The Abhiramapuram police detained a 35-year-old man when he was attempting to deposit ₹5 lakh in an automated vending machine in Mandaveli.

Police got a tip off that a man with huge amount of currency notes was waiting to deposit them in the ATM of a public sector bank near the Mandaveli Mass Rapid Transit System station. Immediately a police team rushed to the spot and found him with cash. The police identified him as Rizwan, hailing from Ramanathapuram. He was caught after he deposited cash in the ATM to various accounts.

Rizwan said he was working as a middleman for a person for depositing black money for which he would be paid ₹25,000 monthly. He said daily he would be given ₹7 to ₹8 lakh with account details provided to his mobile number. In the past one month, he deposited more than ₹2 crore, he confessed.

The police handed over Rizwan to Income Tax officials.