Chennai police round up more than 400 criminals in one day

563 history sheeters involved in house break-in and snatching of mobile phones and chains were identified during the special drive

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 19:27 IST

In a special operation, the Greater Chennai Police rounded up 403 criminals involved in burglary, theft, mobile and chain snatchings on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked the police force to carry out special drives to curb criminal activities. The drive against drugs, banned tobacco products, rowdy elements and history sheeters are part of the initiative.

The police conducted the drive on Tuesday in the four zones where over 2,500 cases were filed. A senior officer said in the drive conducted against history sheeters, the police team found that 563 persons were involved in house break-in and mobile phone and chain snatchings.

The east zone had the highest number of accused identified in these crimes with 167, followed by north with 148, south with 141 and west zone with 107 habitual offenders.

Based on the list, the special police teams rounded up 403 history-sheeters, who included 10 criminals absconding from police custody, sources said.

To help history-sheeters turn on a new life, the city police have released on bail 29 accused persons after getting a security bond. “We are taking steps to bring the remaining 160 criminals to book,” the police officer said.

