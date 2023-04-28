ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police rescue minor girl who was physically abused by parents

April 28, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said a girl missing complaint was filed by the girl’s father Ramesh and her step-mother Keerthana a few days ago in Nolambur police station. The girl who had taken shelter in a motor room of an apartment at Mogappair West was rescued on April 27

The Hindu Bureau

The Nolambur police, along with senior officials of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), are investigating the physical abuse meted out to a 10-year-old girl by her father and step-mother on Friday, April 28.

Police said a missing complaint was filed by the girl’s father Ramesh and her step-mother Keerthana a few days ago in Nolambur police station. Based on the complaint, the police rescued the girl from an apartment located on Mogappair West. The girl had taken shelter in a motor room of the apartment on Thursday night.

Finding the girl with several injuries and suspecting her to have undergone physical abuse, the police admitted her to a private hospital on Thursday. Also, the CWC was informed.

A CWC team visited the minor girl at the hospital during which she told them that she had been abused physically and mentally by her parents. The CWC team enquired with the father and stepmother. 

Police have taken the couple into custody and are enquiring. “Once the recommendation of the Child Welfare Committee is received, action will be taken against them,” a senior police officer said. 

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.

