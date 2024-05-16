Chennai police rescue eight child workers from gold jewellery making units

The Chennai Police, in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit conducted a raid at various commercial establishments on Wall Tax Road and rescued eight child workers on Wednesday (May 15, 2024) evening.

A senior official of the City Police said a special team of the Elephant Gate police station, along with officials of the Child Protection Unit, began an investigation based on complaints received about children below the age of 18 being employed at several commercial establishments operating on Wall Tax Road, and the adjoining Elakanthappan Street and Nainiappan Street. The team raided several gold jewellery making units and found that a few units had employed child workers.

The police found that the children were all from West Bengal. All eight children were rescued, and cases filed against the owners of four units under the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act.

All the eight children were taken to the child welfare home in Kasimedu.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress: 1098)

