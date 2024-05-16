ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police rescue eight child workers from gold jewellery making units

Published - May 16, 2024 12:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said all the children were from West Bengal; they were taken to a children’s home; cases have been lodged against the owners of four units

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Police, in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit conducted a raid at various commercial establishments on Wall Tax Road and rescued eight child workers on Wednesday (May 15, 2024) evening. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the City Police said a special team of the Elephant Gate police station, along with officials of the Child Protection Unit, began an investigation based on complaints received about children below the age of 18 being employed at several commercial establishments operating on Wall Tax Road, and the adjoining Elakanthappan Street and Nainiappan Street. The team raided several gold jewellery making units and found that a few units had employed child workers.

The police found that the children were all from West Bengal. All eight children were rescued, and cases filed against the owners of four units under the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act. 

All the eight children were taken to the child welfare home in Kasimedu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress: 1098)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US