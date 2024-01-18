ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police rescue 27 children who went missing on beaches on Kaanum Pongal day, reunite them with parents

January 18, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police had made prior arrangements for Kaanum Pongal festivities across the city; ID cards had been handed out to all families with children to be able to identify lost children and get them back to their parents

The Hindu Bureau

Police assistance booths and temporary police control rooms had been set up at the Marina and Elliot’s Beach to aid in the rescue of lost children | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Kaanum Pongal day on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 27 children who went missing from the Marina and Elliot’s beaches, were rescued by the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) personnel and reunited with their parents.

The city police had made security arrangements in view of Kaanum Pongal festivities, in areas where the general public were expected to congregate in large numbers: Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach at Besant Nagar, the Children’s Park in Guindy, the Tamil Nadu Government Tourism Exhibition at Island Grounds and various theme/amusement parks.

For the immediate tracing of missing children, identity cards prepared by the GCP were kept at all police assistance booths from the Labour Statue to the Gandhi Statue at Marina, and at temporary police control rooms at Elliot’s Beach. This was given to all adults who came with children. The ID card was filled in with details, including the name of the child, name of the parent, address and mobile number of the parent, and was tied to the hand of the children.

A senior police officer said 23 children were reported missing from the Marina Beach sands from Labor Statue to Kannagi Statue under the D-6 Anna square police station limits; two went missing from the Marina Beach from the Kannagi Statue to the Lighthouse, under the D-5 Marina police station limits, and two more children went missing from Besant Nagar Elliot’s beach, under the J-5 Shastri Nagar police station limits. All of them, a total of 27 missing children, were rescued by the GCP and reunited with their parents.

