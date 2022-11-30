Chennai police rescue 12 orphaned children from madarasa, take them to government home

November 30, 2022 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madhavaram police have arrested two persons for housing and abusing orphaned juveniles from Bihar, at a madarasa on Monday. The Chennai City Police have rescued 12 children from the madarasa and, after providing them with medical support, have proposed to accommodate them at a government hostel.

A senior official of the police said a complaint was received about harassment and physical abuse being meted out to the children on 1098, ChildLine (a children’s helpline). The helpline informed Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Based on his directions, Police Joint Commissioner (West) S. Rajeswari formed a special team and raided the madarasa, located at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram. During the investigation, the police officials found that boys of the ages 10 to 12 were brought from Bihar by two persons running the place. They children were being physically harmed, the police said.

The Madhavaram Police filed cases under three sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused Akthar and Anwar who are also from Bihar, the police official added.

Based on the Standard Operating Procedure, the police, in the presence of a Child Welfare Officer, Rajeswari, took the children to the Government Children’s Hospital for a medical checkup and later took them to the Royapuram Boys Home. Later, Ms. Rajeswari visited the boys at the home and distributed chocolates to them.

The two accused have been produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.