Chennai police release music video as tribute to COVID-19 warriors

A screengrab from the video

CHENNAI

19 September 2020 16:06 IST

The video, ‘Salaam Chennai’ has a song composed by music director Ghibran with Karthik Netha penning the lyrics

The Greater Chennai City Police on Saturday released a music video, ‘Salaam Chennai’ that salutes the relentless work put in by frontline workers and stresses the need to prevent the spread of COVID -19 by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and through personal hygiene. The song was composed by music director Ghibran with Karthik Netha penning the lyrics.

Cricketers Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and L. Balaji are featured in the short film, which was made by Happy Unicorn and was released by Think Music.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal formally released the video in the presence of music director Ghibran and senior police officers in Vepery.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Aggarwal said the ‘Salaam Chennai’ song was created to celebrate and salute the selflessness of frontline workers, who have put their lives at risk and vigilantly worked during this crucial juncture. The basic idea is to pass on the message: “We shall overcome this together” and enliven the spirits of our people so that they can bounce back with high spirits, he said. He said that though over 2,400 police personnel were affected by COVID-19, the city police personnel have been discharging their duties with the same level of commitment.

Avinash Hariharan, director of film said, "The cricketers instantly responded by sending their videos from the safety of their own homes. They took this inspiring thought a step further by saluting the warriors in their style. The film was shot with a lot of constraints with a minimum crew following strict safety precautions."