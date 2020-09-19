Chennai police release music video as tribute to COVID-19 warriors

The Greater Chennai City Police on Saturday released a music video, ‘Salaam Chennai’ that salutes the relentless work put in by frontline workers and stresses the need to prevent the spread of COVID -19 by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and through personal hygiene. The song was composed by music director Ghibran with Karthik Netha penning the lyrics.
Cricketers Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and L. Balaji are featured in the short film, which was made by Happy Unicorn and was released by Think Music.
City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal formally released the video in the presence of music director Ghibran and senior police officers in Vepery.
Mr. Aggarwal said the ‘Salaam Chennai’ song was created to celebrate and salute the selflessness of frontline workers, who have put their lives at risk and vigilantly worked during this crucial juncture. The basic idea is to pass on the message: “We shall overcome this together” and enliven the spirits of our people so that they can bounce back with high spirits, he said. He said that though over 2,400 police personnel were affected by COVID-19, the city police personnel have been discharging their duties with the same level of commitment.
Avinash Hariharan, director of film said, "The cricketers instantly responded by sending their videos from the safety of their own homes. They took this inspiring thought a step further by saluting the warriors in their style. The film was shot with a lot of constraints with a minimum crew following strict safety precautions."
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath