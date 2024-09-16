ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Police register case against YouTuber Kantharaj following complaint from actor Rohini 

Updated - September 16, 2024 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI:

In her complaint, actor Rohini said Kantharaj had demeaned women with his obscene words

The Hindu Bureau

Youtuber Kantharaj. File | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: Youtube

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police has booked a case against Kantharaj, a commentator, for his interview on a YouTube channel in which he alleged that several actresses in Tamil film industry had ‘made adjustments’ with film-makers to get roles in movies. The case was registered following a complaint from actor Rohini to the City Police Commissioner A. Arun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Rohini is the president of the gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee (ICC) of South Indian Artists’ Association (SIAA).

In her complaint, which was lodged on Friday (September 13, 2024,) she said Kantharaj had demeaned women with his obscene words. Stating that the interview had shown the women in the film industry in a poor light, she sought that the police register a criminal complaint against Kantharaj and initiate steps to remove the video from YouTube.

The complaint was forwaded to the Cyber Crime Wing for further action, and a case was registered against Kantharaj under Sections 296 (Obscene Acts) 75(1)(iv) (Making Sexually Coloured Remarks) 79(Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US