Chennai Police register case against YouTuber Kantharaj following complaint from actor Rohini 

In her complaint, actor Rohini said Kantharaj had demeaned women with his obscene words

Published - September 16, 2024 12:51 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
Rohini. File



The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police has booked a case against Kantharaj, a commentator, for his interview on a YouTube channel in which he alleged that several actresses in Tamil film industry had ‘made adjustments’ with film-makers to get roles in movies. The case was registered following a complaint from actor Rohini to the City Police Commissioner A. Arun.

Ms. Rohini is the president of the gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee (ICC) of South Indian Artists’ Association (SIAA).

In her complaint, which was lodged on Friday (September 13, 2024,) she said Kantharaj had demeaned women with his obscene words. Stating that the interview had shown the women in the film industry in a poor light, she sought that the police register a criminal complaint against Kantharaj and initiate steps to remove the video from YouTube.

The complaint was forwaded to the Cyber Crime Wing for further action, and a case was registered against Kantharaj under Sections 296 (Obscene Acts) 75(1)(iv) (Making Sexually Coloured Remarks) 79(Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.



Chennai / Tamil Nadu / cinema

